Today’s Headlines

  • The Future of Commuter Trains (NYTimes)
  • San Jose Wants you to Ditch the Car (SJSpotlight)
  • 49rs Fans Welcome VTA Light Rail (MercNews)
  • More on Hydrogen Ferries (GovTech)
  • More on BART Getting Federal Funds (SFExaminer)
  • Congestion Pricing Works, But Drivers Don’t Like It (WSJ)
  • S.F. Red Tape Stops Housing Project (SFChron)
  • 80 Percent of S.F. Residents Vaccinated (SFGate)
  • Restaurant Atop Sutro Tower (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Breakdown of Law and Order on BART (CityJournal)
  • Commentary: S.F.’s Lack of Children is Telling (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?