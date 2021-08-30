Today’s Headlines

The Future of Commuter Trains (NYTimes)

San Jose Wants you to Ditch the Car (SJSpotlight)

49rs Fans Welcome VTA Light Rail (MercNews)

More on Hydrogen Ferries (GovTech)

More on BART Getting Federal Funds (SFExaminer)

Congestion Pricing Works, But Drivers Don’t Like It (WSJ)

S.F. Red Tape Stops Housing Project (SFChron)

80 Percent of S.F. Residents Vaccinated (SFGate)

Restaurant Atop Sutro Tower (SFChron)

Commentary: Breakdown of Law and Order on BART (CityJournal)

Commentary: S.F.’s Lack of Children is Telling (SFChron)

