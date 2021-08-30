Today’s Headlines
- The Future of Commuter Trains (NYTimes)
- San Jose Wants you to Ditch the Car (SJSpotlight)
- 49rs Fans Welcome VTA Light Rail (MercNews)
- More on Hydrogen Ferries (GovTech)
- More on BART Getting Federal Funds (SFExaminer)
- Congestion Pricing Works, But Drivers Don’t Like It (WSJ)
- S.F. Red Tape Stops Housing Project (SFChron)
- 80 Percent of S.F. Residents Vaccinated (SFGate)
- Restaurant Atop Sutro Tower (SFChron)
- Commentary: Breakdown of Law and Order on BART (CityJournal)
- Commentary: S.F.’s Lack of Children is Telling (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?