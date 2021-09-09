Today’s Headlines

Late Night Subway Service Returning (MassTransit)

More on Transit Month (SFChron)

More on Bullet Train Budget Holdup (SacBee)

Recall Could Weaken Climate Change Policies (SFExaminer)

Remembering the Orange Sky (SFChron)

Climate Anxiety is Real (SFExaminer)

Driver Kills Crossing Guard (SFChron)

Breaking Down California’s Housing Legislation (Frisc)

Japantown Succeeds in Delaying Housing (Hoodline)

9/11 Was Supposed to End the Age of Skyscrapers (SFChron)

New S.F. Skyscraper Breaking Ground Next Year (SFChron)

Golden Gate Park’s Portals to the Past (SFGate)

