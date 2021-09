Today’s Headlines

BART Death Raises Questions About Pet Rules Enforcement (SFChron)

More on Ferry Expansion (DailyJournal)

Berkeley Pier Ferry Service? (DailyCalifornian)

Caltrain Allows Riders to Donate GO Passes (RailwayAge)

Hit-&-Run Motorist Kills Berkeley Pedestrian (Berkeleyside, SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Air Quality Advisory Extended (SFChron)

How to Reduce Exposure to Air Pollution (Patch)

Mission District Mini Park (Hoodline)

New East Bay Park Land (SFGate)

Weighing Boston, Other Cities, Against San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: Recall’s Over, Now Sign Bill to Eliminate Single-Family Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: How Bay Area Can Reach Future Housing Needs (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?