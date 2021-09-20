This Week: Port of Oakland, Bay Area Transit, Virtual Open House
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Tour the Port of Oakland. Join SPUR on this tour of the Oakland International Container Terminal, the largest stevedoring terminal at the Port of Oakland. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m. Register for location details.
- Tuesday How Does Bay Area Transit Stack Up? Join Seamless Bay Area for a conversation with transit and urban planning expert Christof Spieler about how Bay Area transit compares with the systems of other North American regions. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday 2022 Muni Service Network Virtual Open House. Join the Muni service team for a virtual open house about the three alternatives for Muni service in 2022 and provide your feedback on what you want the 2022 network to look like. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. Join via Zoom. Webinar ID: 879 0947 4012, Passcode: 797510
- Thursday Connect the Bay: Virtual Game Night. Join Seamless for a virtual gathering where you’ll play a lively round of Connect the Bay – The Seamless Bay Area Transit Game. Thursday, Sept. 23, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Sept. 24, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Fall Ride: Richmond BART to Point Pinole. Join Bike East Bay for a relaxed ride to Richmond’s beautiful Point Pinole. We will start at Richmond BART and end at Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. Enjoy sweeping views of San Pablo Bay and the surrounding areas. Saturday, 1-3 p.m., 1700 Nevin Ave., Richmond. Register here.
- Sunday Measure RR Party Train. Come join the San Francisco Transit Riders and others who helped with the Measure RR victory by riding the train! People will gather at stations for celebration and selfies, starting with the train leaving San Jose Diridon at 12:12 p.m., and continuing to 4th and King by 1:52. Sunday, Sept. 26, 12-2 p.m. More info here.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.