  • Details on How BART Doors Work (SFExaminer)
  • Long Delayed Warm Springs Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • New York Wants Motorist to Pay for Congestion They Cause (SmartCities)
  • More on Fremont Chucking Safety on Paseo Padre (MercNews)
  • San Jose Goes Copenhagen for a Day (MercNews)
  • Does Oakland Chinatown Need More Policing? (SFChron)
  • Why California Has Lowest COVID Rates (SFChron)
  • Another Extra Tall Tower? (SFChron)
  • Art with Muni Transfer Tickets (SFExaminer)
  • More on Glydways Pod (BizInsider)
  • The Development History of Oakland (SFWeekly)
  • Commentary: Mayor Jumped the Gun Closing Great Walkway (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Duplexes are Just a Start (SFExaminer)

