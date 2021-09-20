Today’s Headlines
- Details on How BART Doors Work (SFExaminer)
- Long Delayed Warm Springs Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)
- New York Wants Motorist to Pay for Congestion They Cause (SmartCities)
- More on Fremont Chucking Safety on Paseo Padre (MercNews)
- San Jose Goes Copenhagen for a Day (MercNews)
- Does Oakland Chinatown Need More Policing? (SFChron)
- Why California Has Lowest COVID Rates (SFChron)
- Another Extra Tall Tower? (SFChron)
- Art with Muni Transfer Tickets (SFExaminer)
- More on Glydways Pod (BizInsider)
- The Development History of Oakland (SFWeekly)
- Commentary: Mayor Jumped the Gun Closing Great Walkway (SFChron)
- Commentary: Duplexes are Just a Start (SFExaminer)
