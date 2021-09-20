Today’s Headlines

Details on How BART Doors Work (SFExaminer)

Long Delayed Warm Springs Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)

New York Wants Motorist to Pay for Congestion They Cause (SmartCities)

More on Fremont Chucking Safety on Paseo Padre (MercNews)

San Jose Goes Copenhagen for a Day (MercNews)

Does Oakland Chinatown Need More Policing? (SFChron)

Why California Has Lowest COVID Rates (SFChron)

Another Extra Tall Tower? (SFChron)

Art with Muni Transfer Tickets (SFExaminer)

More on Glydways Pod (BizInsider)

The Development History of Oakland (SFWeekly)

Commentary: Mayor Jumped the Gun Closing Great Walkway (SFChron)

Commentary: Duplexes are Just a Start (SFExaminer)

