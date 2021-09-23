Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Seat Colors (SFGate)
  • Richmond BART Closed (SFChron)
  • Ferry Service Returns to South S.F. (KRON4)
  • North Bay Fights Freight Rail (MarinIJ)
  • Vote in S.F. Chron Poll to Keep J.F.K. Car Free (SFChron)
  • More on Keeping J.F.K. Car Free (SFExaminer)
  • ‘Idaho Stop’ is Just Sensible (SFExaminer)
  • San Mateo Okays Pedestrian Mall (DailyJournal)
  • L.A. NIMBY Sues to Kill Transit Density Law (SFChron)
  • Startups Aim to Remove Carbon from Atmosphere (SFExaminer)
  • Questions Googled About San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Enough with the Gold-Plated Garbage Cans (SFExaminer)

