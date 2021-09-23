Today’s Headlines

BART’s Seat Colors (SFGate)

Richmond BART Closed (SFChron)

Ferry Service Returns to South S.F. (KRON4)

North Bay Fights Freight Rail (MarinIJ)

Vote in S.F. Chron Poll to Keep J.F.K. Car Free (SFChron)

More on Keeping J.F.K. Car Free (SFExaminer)

‘Idaho Stop’ is Just Sensible (SFExaminer)

San Mateo Okays Pedestrian Mall (DailyJournal)

L.A. NIMBY Sues to Kill Transit Density Law (SFChron)

Startups Aim to Remove Carbon from Atmosphere (SFExaminer)

Questions Googled About San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: Enough with the Gold-Plated Garbage Cans (SFExaminer)

