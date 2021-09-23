Today’s Headlines
- BART’s Seat Colors (SFGate)
- Richmond BART Closed (SFChron)
- Ferry Service Returns to South S.F. (KRON4)
- North Bay Fights Freight Rail (MarinIJ)
- Vote in S.F. Chron Poll to Keep J.F.K. Car Free (SFChron)
- More on Keeping J.F.K. Car Free (SFExaminer)
- ‘Idaho Stop’ is Just Sensible (SFExaminer)
- San Mateo Okays Pedestrian Mall (DailyJournal)
- L.A. NIMBY Sues to Kill Transit Density Law (SFChron)
- Startups Aim to Remove Carbon from Atmosphere (SFExaminer)
- Questions Googled About San Francisco (SFGate)
- Commentary: Enough with the Gold-Plated Garbage Cans (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?