Today’s Headlines
- Muni Riders Concerned Over Winter Service Proposals (SFBay)
- HSR and Other Ambitions for the Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)
- Art Makes BART Look Icky (KQED)
- More on Ferry Service’s Return to South S.F. (DailyJournal)
- Why are Oakland Streets so Dangerous? (Oaklandside)
- More on Feedback/Outreach on Car-Free J.F.K. (CBSLocal)
- S.F.’s Planning Director (BizTimes)
- New Building for Berkeley Skyline (SFChron)
- S.F. Officials Object to Tesla’s Auto Pilot (AutoNews)
- Letters: Tiny Cabins Could Solve Homelessness (SFChron)
- Commentary: Recall is Over, Climate Crisis is Not (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Housing Bills are Significant (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?