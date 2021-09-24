Today’s Headlines

Muni Riders Concerned Over Winter Service Proposals (SFBay)

HSR and Other Ambitions for the Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)

Art Makes BART Look Icky (KQED)

More on Ferry Service’s Return to South S.F. (DailyJournal)

Why are Oakland Streets so Dangerous? (Oaklandside)

More on Feedback/Outreach on Car-Free J.F.K. (CBSLocal)

S.F.’s Planning Director (BizTimes)

New Building for Berkeley Skyline (SFChron)

S.F. Officials Object to Tesla’s Auto Pilot (AutoNews)

Letters: Tiny Cabins Could Solve Homelessness (SFChron)

Commentary: Recall is Over, Climate Crisis is Not (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Housing Bills are Significant (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?