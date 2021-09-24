Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Riders Concerned Over Winter Service Proposals (SFBay)
  • HSR and Other Ambitions for the Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)
  • Art Makes BART Look Icky (KQED)
  • More on Ferry Service’s Return to South S.F. (DailyJournal)
  • Why are Oakland Streets so Dangerous? (Oaklandside)
  • More on Feedback/Outreach on Car-Free J.F.K. (CBSLocal)
  • S.F.’s Planning Director (BizTimes)
  • New Building for Berkeley Skyline (SFChron)
  • S.F. Officials Object to Tesla’s Auto Pilot (AutoNews)
  • Letters: Tiny Cabins Could Solve Homelessness (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Recall is Over, Climate Crisis is Not (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Housing Bills are Significant (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?