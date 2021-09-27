This Week: Smart City Cycling, Reducing Emissions, GGP Access
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Smart City Cycling 1. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? Join the S.F. Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in the Bay Area. This is a class for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Monday/Tonight! Sept. 27, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Reducing Emissions, Improving Transit. Transportation contributes 45% of all emissions in San Francisco but only 0.1% comes from Muni, which served over 700,000 daily trips before the pandemic. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders for a panel discussion on the city’s climate goals and the essential role of public transportation in meeting them. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Golden Gate Park Access and Safety Program. Join the S.F. Rec and Park Department and SFMTA for this virtual information session to learn about the potential options for the post-pandemic cycling and pedestrian routes through GGP, and to provide feedback on the future of the park. Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join via Zoom.
- Friday Bay Area Rider First Awards Party. Cap off a month of events and rallies at the San Francisco Transit Riders awards party. Come see old friends and make new ones, with a great group of people who believe in the power of public transit. Friday, Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m. Mariposa Hunters Point Yacht Club, 405 Terry A Francois Blvd., S.F. Proof of vaccination required.
- Saturday Golden Gate Park Accessibility Tour with Walk S.F. Everyone is welcome, although this Tour is specifically designated to enable people with disabilities and older adults to evaluate accessibility in Golden Gate Park. Saturday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sign up for location details.
- Saturday Golden Gate Park Bike Tour. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and the SFMTA are teaming up for this tour. This five-mile bike ride through Golden Gate Park will explore the history and origins of the park and how the prioritization of people-centered spaces have helped shape this space since 1901. Saturday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Begins in the Panhandle (Baker and Fell) and traverses through JFK all the way to Ocean Beach.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Two-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Civic Center Regional Meeting Room, Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, Dublin. Register here.
