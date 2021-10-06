Today’s Headlines

Muni Service at Risk from Unvaxed Workers (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Bikeshare Costs Going Up (SFChron)

Traffic Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFGate)

Pedestrian Injured by Carjackers (Berkeleyside)

More on Oil Spill Response (SFGate)

‘No’ to Micro Housing in the Tenderloin (SFChron)

Street Encampments are Inhumane (SFChron)

Changes to Indoor Mask Mandate Coming? (SFGate, SFChron)

Remembering the Interurbans (Citylab)

Commentary: No NIMBYs in Japantown? (SFChron)

Commentary: Ban West Coast Drilling (EastBayTimes)

