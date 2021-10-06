Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Service at Risk from Unvaxed Workers (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Bikeshare Costs Going Up (SFChron)
  • Traffic Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFGate)
  • Pedestrian Injured by Carjackers (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Oil Spill Response (SFGate)
  • ‘No’ to Micro Housing in the Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Street Encampments are Inhumane (SFChron)
  • Changes to Indoor Mask Mandate Coming? (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Remembering the Interurbans (Citylab)
  • Commentary: No NIMBYs in Japantown? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Ban West Coast Drilling (EastBayTimes)

