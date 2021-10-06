Today’s Headlines
- Muni Service at Risk from Unvaxed Workers (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Bikeshare Costs Going Up (SFChron)
- Traffic Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFGate)
- Pedestrian Injured by Carjackers (Berkeleyside)
- More on Oil Spill Response (SFGate)
- ‘No’ to Micro Housing in the Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Street Encampments are Inhumane (SFChron)
- Changes to Indoor Mask Mandate Coming? (SFGate, SFChron)
- Remembering the Interurbans (Citylab)
- Commentary: No NIMBYs in Japantown? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Ban West Coast Drilling (EastBayTimes)
