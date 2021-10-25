This Week: HSR in Big Cities, Board Meeting, Smart City
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday How Can High-Speed Rail Benefit Large Cities?. Come discuss the role of high-speed rail in big cities. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday S.F. Bike Coalition Board Meeting. All SFBC members are invited to attend. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F. RSVP.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? Join the S.F. Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This event is online.
- Thursday J Church Accessibility Improvements Question and Answer Session. This Microsoft Teams meeting is to help answer questions about transfer and mobility infrastructure for the J Church. Thursday, Oct. 28, 4-5 p.m. To join by phone, please dial 415-915-0757 and enter the code 490341143#. Or join via computer.
- Friday The Rise of Slow Streets. Come learn more about a new report and its recommendations for San Francisco’s streets and how they can be used for more than just cars. Friday, Oct. 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Halloween Ride. Put on your best Halloween costume and join Bike East Bay for a fun and family-friendly bike ride from the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station to the G&M Farms Cornfield Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Livermore. Saturday, Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dublin/Pleasanton BART (plaza just south of the station), Pleasanton. Register HERE.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.