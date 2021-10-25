Today’s Headlines
- Halloween, Outside Lands Will be Test for Transit (SFChron)
- Transit Cutting Fares to Lure Back Customers (Citylab)
- Most Suspended Muni Lines Would Return in Feb (SFChron)
- Future of Transportation Tech (GovTech)
- More on Plan Bay Area (SFExaminer)
- Oil Spill is a Symptom of Bad Policies (EWG)
- Jefferson Streetscape Project (SFBay)
- More on Bay Area’s Trillion Dollar Housing Plan (RealDeal)
- Commentary: the Myths of Motoring (WashPost)
- Commentary: Rethink Post-Pandemic Transit (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Stop Making it So Easy to Drive (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?