Today’s Headlines

  • Halloween, Outside Lands Will be Test for Transit (SFChron)
  • Transit Cutting Fares to Lure Back Customers (Citylab)
  • Most Suspended Muni Lines Would Return in Feb (SFChron)
  • Future of Transportation Tech (GovTech)
  • More on Plan Bay Area (SFExaminer)
  • Oil Spill is a Symptom of Bad Policies (EWG)
  • Jefferson Streetscape Project (SFBay)
  • More on Bay Area’s Trillion Dollar Housing Plan (RealDeal)
  • Commentary: the Myths of Motoring (WashPost)
  • Commentary: Rethink Post-Pandemic Transit (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Stop Making it So Easy to Drive (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?