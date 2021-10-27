Today’s Headlines
- Motorist Hits Berkeley’s Transportation Head (Berkeleyside)
- BART to Reopen Toilet (SFChron)
- More on Plan Bay Area (SFChron)
- Should HSR be Hamstrung by Big Oil? (ConstructionDive)
- More on Jefferson Streetscape Improvements (SFNews)
- Alameda County Votes to Help Fund Billionaire Ballpark (SFChron)
- Promise of Homeless Program Unfulfilled (SFExaminer)
- Is S.F. Losing its Fog? (SFChron)
- San Francisco in the Movies (SFGate)
- Letters: BART Should Keep Cars, Bathrooms Clean (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Manchin and Sinema Might Gut California’s Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: Finish High-Speed Rail for Real (EastBayTimes)
