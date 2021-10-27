Today’s Headlines

  • Motorist Hits Berkeley’s Transportation Head (Berkeleyside)
  • BART to Reopen Toilet (SFChron)
  • More on Plan Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Should HSR be Hamstrung by Big Oil? (ConstructionDive)
  • More on Jefferson Streetscape Improvements (SFNews)
  • Alameda County Votes to Help Fund Billionaire Ballpark (SFChron)
  • Promise of Homeless Program Unfulfilled (SFExaminer)
  • Is S.F. Losing its Fog? (SFChron)
  • San Francisco in the Movies (SFGate)
  • Letters: BART Should Keep Cars, Bathrooms Clean (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Manchin and Sinema Might Gut California’s Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Finish High-Speed Rail for Real (EastBayTimes)

