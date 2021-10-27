Today’s Headlines

Motorist Hits Berkeley’s Transportation Head (Berkeleyside)

BART to Reopen Toilet (SFChron)

More on Plan Bay Area (SFChron)

Should HSR be Hamstrung by Big Oil? (ConstructionDive)

More on Jefferson Streetscape Improvements (SFNews)

Alameda County Votes to Help Fund Billionaire Ballpark (SFChron)

Promise of Homeless Program Unfulfilled (SFExaminer)

Is S.F. Losing its Fog? (SFChron)

San Francisco in the Movies (SFGate)

Letters: BART Should Keep Cars, Bathrooms Clean (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Manchin and Sinema Might Gut California’s Affordable Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: Finish High-Speed Rail for Real (EastBayTimes)

