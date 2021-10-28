Today’s Headlines

Some Muni Lines to be Suspended Due to Vaccine Refusal (KRON4)

More on Federal Funding for BART Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)

Anti-HSR, Oil-Backed Politicos Want to Widen Freeways (Sun)

S.F. Supes Stop Housing to Save a Parking Lot (SFChron)

Salesforce to Give Millions for Climate Change Issues (SFChron)

S.F. Abandons Haight McDonald’s Homeless Drop-in Plan (Hoodline)

Backyard Homes for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Phoenix Day Block Parties (MissionLocal)

Storm Made Golden Gate Bridge Hum (SFChron)

Commentary: Plan Bay Area Misses the Mark (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Building Housing on a Parking Lot Causes Gentrification (48Hills)

