- Some Muni Lines to be Suspended Due to Vaccine Refusal (KRON4)
- More on Federal Funding for BART Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)
- Anti-HSR, Oil-Backed Politicos Want to Widen Freeways (Sun)
- S.F. Supes Stop Housing to Save a Parking Lot (SFChron)
- Salesforce to Give Millions for Climate Change Issues (SFChron)
- S.F. Abandons Haight McDonald’s Homeless Drop-in Plan (Hoodline)
- Backyard Homes for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Phoenix Day Block Parties (MissionLocal)
- Storm Made Golden Gate Bridge Hum (SFChron)
- Commentary: Plan Bay Area Misses the Mark (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Building Housing on a Parking Lot Causes Gentrification (48Hills)
