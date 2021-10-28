Today’s Headlines

  • Some Muni Lines to be Suspended Due to Vaccine Refusal (KRON4)
  • More on Federal Funding for BART Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • Anti-HSR, Oil-Backed Politicos Want to Widen Freeways (Sun)
  • S.F. Supes Stop Housing to Save a Parking Lot (SFChron)
  • Salesforce to Give Millions for Climate Change Issues (SFChron)
  • S.F. Abandons Haight McDonald’s Homeless Drop-in Plan (Hoodline)
  • Backyard Homes for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Phoenix Day Block Parties (MissionLocal)
  • Storm Made Golden Gate Bridge Hum (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Plan Bay Area Misses the Mark (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Building Housing on a Parking Lot Causes Gentrification (48Hills)

