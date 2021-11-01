This Week: Missing-Middle, Merge Transit, New Laws
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Missing-Middle Housing. Join SPUR for a discussion on increasing middle housing production in the Bay Area. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Merge Caltrain, BART, Muni? Join SPUR for a discussion with transit agency leaders from around the country who have successfully integrated their own once-splintered transit systems. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday How 2021’s Legislative Session Will Shape California’s Future. Join SPUR for a debrief of the legislative year and a discussion about the key issues and themes we can expect to see our state legislators tackle next year. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Night and All-Weather Biking. Don’t let inclement weather and early sunsets stop you from hopping in the saddle. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to learn how to bike at night and in the rain safely. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Biketopia Volunteer Craft Night. Get in on the Biketopia fun early and help fabricate some of the fabulous decorations for the event at this volunteer craft night. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m. 466 Water St., Bike East Bay office, (between Broadway and Washington St, Jack London Square), Oakland.
- Saturday Downtown Hayward Bike Tour. Join Bike East Bay’s family-friendly bike ride in downtown Hayward, and check out some upcoming safety improvement projects in the works for better bicycling. Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 699 B Street, Downtown Hayward BART Station, Hayward.
- Sunday Public Walk Audit: Golden Gate Avenue Slow Street. Walk the route of post-pandemic Golden Gate Avenue Slow Street (including the potential extension segments) and provide input on the proposed project design. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m., starting at Golden Gate Avenue and Parker Avenue and walking east to the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Divisadero Street, S.F.
