Today’s Headlines

  • Some Muni Routes Suspended (NBCBayArea)
  • Does BART Need to Inspect Wheels and Axles? (WashPost)
  • Free BART for Field Trips (RailwayAge)
  • More on Muni Riders, Workers Demanding Return to Full Service (SFBay)
  • New Ferry Service to Angel Island (SFChron, KTVU)
  • Public Transportation is Key (Verge)
  • Expanding Highways Grow Emissions (Quartz)
  • Motorists Kill More and More People (CityLab)
  • S.F. Streets to Get Speed Reductions (SFChron)
  • Mask Mandates Loosening, But Still Required on Transit (SFChron)
  • Letters: Let’s Give All Streets Back to Motorists (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?