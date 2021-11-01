Today’s Headlines

Some Muni Routes Suspended (NBCBayArea)

Does BART Need to Inspect Wheels and Axles? (WashPost)

Free BART for Field Trips (RailwayAge)

More on Muni Riders, Workers Demanding Return to Full Service (SFBay)

New Ferry Service to Angel Island (SFChron, KTVU)

Public Transportation is Key (Verge)

Expanding Highways Grow Emissions (Quartz)

Motorists Kill More and More People (CityLab)

S.F. Streets to Get Speed Reductions (SFChron)

Mask Mandates Loosening, But Still Required on Transit (SFChron)

Letters: Let’s Give All Streets Back to Motorists (SFChron)

