Today’s Headlines
- Some Muni Routes Suspended (NBCBayArea)
- Does BART Need to Inspect Wheels and Axles? (WashPost)
- Free BART for Field Trips (RailwayAge)
- More on Muni Riders, Workers Demanding Return to Full Service (SFBay)
- New Ferry Service to Angel Island (SFChron, KTVU)
- Public Transportation is Key (Verge)
- Expanding Highways Grow Emissions (Quartz)
- Motorists Kill More and More People (CityLab)
- S.F. Streets to Get Speed Reductions (SFChron)
- Mask Mandates Loosening, But Still Required on Transit (SFChron)
- Letters: Let’s Give All Streets Back to Motorists (SFChron)
