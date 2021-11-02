Today’s Headlines
- It Could Take a Decade for Transit to Fully Recover (Fortune)
- More on Muni Service Cutbacks (CBSLocal)
- Motorist Kills Scooter Rider in Oakland (SFGate)
- Bike Lane Options on Hopkins in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- More on Housing Project Stopped for an S.F. Parking Lot (SFChron)
- The Supes Who are the Housing Crisis (SFChron)
- Upgraded Tiny Homes at Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)
- The Smallest Pollutant is the Biggest Problem (SFChron)
- S.F. Has an Image Problem (SFGate)
- Letters: The LRT Tracks Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: S.F. Supes are Absurd on Housing (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Cal Must Act Urgently on Climate (SFExaminer)
