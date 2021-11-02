Today’s Headlines

It Could Take a Decade for Transit to Fully Recover (Fortune)

More on Muni Service Cutbacks (CBSLocal)

Motorist Kills Scooter Rider in Oakland (SFGate)

Bike Lane Options on Hopkins in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

More on Housing Project Stopped for an S.F. Parking Lot (SFChron)

The Supes Who are the Housing Crisis (SFChron)

Upgraded Tiny Homes at Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)

The Smallest Pollutant is the Biggest Problem (SFChron)

S.F. Has an Image Problem (SFGate)

Letters: The LRT Tracks Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: S.F. Supes are Absurd on Housing (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Cal Must Act Urgently on Climate (SFExaminer)

