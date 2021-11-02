Today’s Headlines

  • It Could Take a Decade for Transit to Fully Recover (Fortune)
  • More on Muni Service Cutbacks (CBSLocal)
  • Motorist Kills Scooter Rider in Oakland (SFGate)
  • Bike Lane Options on Hopkins in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Housing Project Stopped for an S.F. Parking Lot (SFChron)
  • The Supes Who are the Housing Crisis (SFChron)
  • Upgraded Tiny Homes at Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)
  • The Smallest Pollutant is the Biggest Problem (SFChron)
  • S.F. Has an Image Problem (SFGate)
  • Letters: The LRT Tracks Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: S.F. Supes are Absurd on Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Cal Must Act Urgently on Climate (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

