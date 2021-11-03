Today’s Headlines

Muni Chaos Not as Bad as Feared, Says Director (Heresay)

More on Muni Reductions (SFChron)

More on LINK 21/Second Transbay Tube (SFExaminer)

More on BART Restrooms (EastBayTimes)

Affordable Housing Where the Embarcadero Freeway Was (SFChron)

The Stories of Oakland’s Homeless (SFChron)

Street Cleaning Pilot App (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Pavement Quality Unimproved (NBCBayArea)

S.F.’s Garbage Monopoly (SFExaminer)

Oakland A’s Might Relocate to Vegas Anyway (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Cap n’ Trade has Too Many Allowances (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Climate Change Drives Wildfires (EastBayTimes)

