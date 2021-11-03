Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Chaos Not as Bad as Feared, Says Director (Heresay)
  • More on Muni Reductions (SFChron)
  • More on LINK 21/Second Transbay Tube (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART Restrooms (EastBayTimes)
  • Affordable Housing Where the Embarcadero Freeway Was (SFChron)
  • The Stories of Oakland’s Homeless (SFChron)
  • Street Cleaning Pilot App (SFExaminer)
  • Bay Area Pavement Quality Unimproved (NBCBayArea)
  • S.F.’s Garbage Monopoly (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland A’s Might Relocate to Vegas Anyway (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Cap n’ Trade has Too Many Allowances (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Climate Change Drives Wildfires (EastBayTimes)

