This Week: HSR Econ, SFBC Volunteer, Urban Cycling

  • Monday/Today! High-Speed Rail Economics. Join SPUR for a discussion about the potential for high-speed rail to reshape the future of the state’s economic geography. Monday/today! Nov. 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Volunteer Night, SFBC. Help the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition with tasks around the office. Dinner is provided. RSVP required. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 5-8 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Two-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Nov. 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Biketopia. Join Bike East Bay’s annual member party and fundraiser. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2-5 p.m., Derby St. between Milvia St. and Adeline St. near Sports Basement Berkeley, Berkeley.

