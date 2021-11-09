Today’s Headlines
- Bus Lane for Telegraph, Part Car Free? (Berkeleyside)
- Another Segment of HSR is Cleared (RT&S)
- More on Infrastructure Bill (EastBayTimes, KQED, CupertinoToday)
- More Tiburon Ferry Runs? (MarinIJ)
- Comment on North Berkeley, Ashby BART Housing (Berkeleyside)
- The Politics of S.F.’s Housing Crisis (SFChron)
- Even the Best Paid Workers Can’t Afford Housing (Heresay)
- Regulators and Parklets (SFExaminer)
- E-Bikes Out Selling E-Cars (NYTimes)
- Putting Climate Change to Music (SFExaminer)
- Letters: S.F. Politicos Fail to Address Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: Details Needed on Hydrocarbon-Free Future (EastBayTimes)
