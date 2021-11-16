Today’s Headlines

Why Bay Area Air Quality Took a Turn for the Worse (Chronicle)

Biden signs infrastructure bill: What’s in it for California (Press Democrat, LAT)

How it could help rail (Railway Age)

Oakland Plans to Reduce Homelessness with Rental Aid Program (Chronicle)

Transit Agencies Experiment w/no or Low Fares, Will It Lead to Service Cuts. (WaPO)

Wealthy Silicon Valley Town Seeks to Reverse Redlining (Chronicle)

Jackie Speier Won’t Seek Re-Election (Standard)

Oakland Council to Decide Between Two Groups for Colliseum Upgrades (East Bay Times)

