Today’s Headlines

Awesome Profile of Bibliobicicleta (SF Gate)

Oakland Asks for Feedback on Making Chinatown Streets Safer (Oaklandside)

Palo Alto Plans “Microtransit” Network (Palo Alto Online)

CA Has the Most Zero Emission Trucks and Buses – and Jobs – in the Nation (EDF)

Two Pedestrians Killed in Separate East Bay Crashes (EBT)

More on How Infra. Bill Impacts Bay Area (Examiner)

Can you get Smogville to net-zero emissions without being thrown out of the mayor’s office in this City Lab game?

Infra. Bill: $2 billion to Improve Accessibility at Transit Stations That Aren’t ADA Compliant. (CBS News)

It’s Going to Rain (SF Gate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?