Today’s Headlines
- Awesome Profile of Bibliobicicleta (SF Gate)
- Oakland Asks for Feedback on Making Chinatown Streets Safer (Oaklandside)
- Palo Alto Plans “Microtransit” Network (Palo Alto Online)
- CA Has the Most Zero Emission Trucks and Buses – and Jobs – in the Nation (EDF)
- Two Pedestrians Killed in Separate East Bay Crashes (EBT)
- More on How Infra. Bill Impacts Bay Area (Examiner)
- Can you get Smogville to net-zero emissions without being thrown out of the mayor’s office in this City Lab game?
- Infra. Bill: $2 billion to Improve Accessibility at Transit Stations That Aren’t ADA Compliant. (CBS News)
- It’s Going to Rain (SF Gate)
