Today’s Headlines
- Why Doesn’t the Tenderloin Have a Slow Street? (Gate)
- Palo Alto Gets a Bike/Ped Bridge Over the Highway (Palo Alto Online)
- Why Is Project Roomkey Shutting Down in SF? (Chronicle)
- Supe Suggests Getting Rid of Parking at Muni Stops (SF Bay)
- Just How Long Is This Drought Going to Last? (Gate)
- Federal RAISE Grants Mean $58m for CA Transit (Yahoo! News)
- Including Some for CA High-Speed Rail Work in Wasco (Gold Rush Cam)
- Build Back Better Bill Passed by House, Now Goes to Senate (Bicycle Retailer)
- Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” Mode Is a Disaster. (CNN)
- SF Gate Lists ‘Worst Times for Holiday Drives’
