  • Why Doesn’t the Tenderloin Have a Slow Street? (Gate)
  • Palo Alto Gets a Bike/Ped Bridge Over the Highway (Palo Alto Online)
  • Why Is Project Roomkey Shutting Down in SF? (Chronicle)
  • Supe Suggests Getting Rid of Parking at Muni Stops (SF Bay)
  • Just How Long Is This Drought Going to Last? (Gate)
  • Federal RAISE Grants Mean $58m for CA Transit (Yahoo! News)
    • Including Some for CA High-Speed Rail Work in Wasco (Gold Rush Cam)
  • Build Back Better Bill Passed by House, Now Goes to Senate (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” Mode Is a Disaster. (CNN)
  • SF Gate Lists ‘Worst Times for Holiday Drives’

