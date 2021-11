Today’s Headlines

Police Nationwide Target Hispanic Drivers for Traffic Stops, Cover It Up by Listing Them as “White” (ProPublica)

Tracking the Status of Bay Area’s Biggest Transportation Projects (Chronicle)

DOT Cheat Sheet Breaks Down Infra. Bill Benefits by State (Mass Transit)

Berkeley Landmarked a Gas Station. It Will Be Replaced by Housing Anyway (Berkeleyside)

California’s Tool to Identify Its Most Vulnerable Communities Misses Some in SF (SF Chronicle)

State Pushes for Explanation from SF on Rejection of Housing Developments (SF Chronicle)

In Redistricting Process, the Stakes are High (Capitol Weekly)

US to Release 50 Million Barrels of Oil (Chronicle)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?