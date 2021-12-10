Today’s Headlines

  • Bay Area Transit Agencies Must Cooperate on Spending (CBSLocal)
  • Update on Taraval Improvements (MassTransit)
  • Build Out of Castro Station Elevator Pushed Back (BayAreaReporter)
  • Tahoe Offers Free, On-Demand Public Transit (SFGate)
  • Try a Fake Commute (FastCompany)
  • Burlingame Parklets Could be Permanent (DailyJournal)
  • More Kvetching About Scooters (48Hills)
  • All AC Transit Employees Must be Vaccinated (SFChron)
  • S.F. Community Benefits Program Vulnerable to Abuse (SFChron)
  • Trippy Light Show Illuminates Downtown Buildings (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Rail or Trail to North Coast? (JPR)

