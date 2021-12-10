Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area Transit Agencies Must Cooperate on Spending (CBSLocal)
- Update on Taraval Improvements (MassTransit)
- Build Out of Castro Station Elevator Pushed Back (BayAreaReporter)
- Tahoe Offers Free, On-Demand Public Transit (SFGate)
- Try a Fake Commute (FastCompany)
- Burlingame Parklets Could be Permanent (DailyJournal)
- More Kvetching About Scooters (48Hills)
- All AC Transit Employees Must be Vaccinated (SFChron)
- S.F. Community Benefits Program Vulnerable to Abuse (SFChron)
- Trippy Light Show Illuminates Downtown Buildings (SFGate)
- Commentary: Rail or Trail to North Coast? (JPR)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?