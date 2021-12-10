Today’s Headlines

Bay Area Transit Agencies Must Cooperate on Spending (CBSLocal)

Update on Taraval Improvements (MassTransit)

Build Out of Castro Station Elevator Pushed Back (BayAreaReporter)

Tahoe Offers Free, On-Demand Public Transit (SFGate)

Try a Fake Commute (FastCompany)

Burlingame Parklets Could be Permanent (DailyJournal)

More Kvetching About Scooters (48Hills)

All AC Transit Employees Must be Vaccinated (SFChron)

S.F. Community Benefits Program Vulnerable to Abuse (SFChron)

Trippy Light Show Illuminates Downtown Buildings (SFGate)

Commentary: Rail or Trail to North Coast? (JPR)

