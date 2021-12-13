Today’s Headlines

Bay Area and the Federal Infrastructure Funds (SFChron)

Guide to Potential Infrastructure-Bill-Funded Projects (SFChron)

Plan Could Elevate the Ferry Building (SFChron)

More on Increased Caltrain Electrification Costs (CenterSquare)

DMV Allows Dangerous Teslas on the Road (SFGate)

Drivers Hit a Pedestrian and a Cyclist on Marin Avenue (Berkeleyside)

Livermore Keeps Widening, Building Parking Garages (CBSLocal)

Turning Former Rail ROW into Bike/Ped Path in West Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Debate Over Turning Refineries from Petroleum to Bio Fuel (SFChron)

More on San Francisco’s War on Outdoor Dining (Atlantic)

The Cable Car Museum is a Must See (SFChron)

Commentary: When Politicians, Including Those Involved in Transportation, Quit Early (LATimes)

