Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies Work to Block Hackers (MassTransit1, MassTransit2)

More on Transit’s ‘Fiscal Cliff’ (MassTransit)

Pelosi Touts Money for Safer Streets (SFChron)

San Leandro School Board President Killed by Motorist (SFChron)

Motorists Continue to Cause Severe Injuries and Death in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Backlash to Mayor Breed’s Emergency Plan for Tenderloin (Examiner)

San Francisco Has Cleanest Energy Scorecard (Route50)

Cities with Bay Area Vibes? (MarketWatch)

Roller Skating Mural in Golden Gate Park (Hoodline)

Letters: Better Curb Bumps (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Gentrification Killed the S.F. I Knew (Guardian)

