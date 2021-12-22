Today’s Headlines

Central Subway Will Open in Sept. or Oct. 2022? (SFChron)

More on Muni’s Finances (SFBay)

COVID-Omicron Could Disrupt Transportation (SFChron)

Slew of New Housing Projects Coming to S.F. (SFChron)

Oakland to Apply for Homeless Grant (SFChron)

More on Golden Gate Bridge Singing (GlobalConstruction)

Community Park in Fremont to Replace Car Dealership (EastBayTimes)

What S.F.’s Downtown Retail Looks Like Now (SFChron)

New Matrix Film no Love Letter to S.F. (SFGate)

Commentary: Comparing Tenderloin to Times Square (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Business Leaders Need to Join Climate Change Fight… (Forbes)

Commentary: …and Another Think Tanker Promotes Cars (Governing)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

