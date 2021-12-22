Today’s Headlines

  • Central Subway Will Open in Sept. or Oct. 2022? (SFChron)
  • More on Muni’s Finances (SFBay)
  • COVID-Omicron Could Disrupt Transportation (SFChron)
  • Slew of New Housing Projects Coming to S.F. (SFChron)
  • Oakland to Apply for Homeless Grant (SFChron)
  • More on Golden Gate Bridge Singing (GlobalConstruction)
  • Community Park in Fremont to Replace Car Dealership (EastBayTimes)
  • What S.F.’s Downtown Retail Looks Like Now (SFChron)
  • New Matrix Film no Love Letter to S.F. (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Comparing Tenderloin to Times Square (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Business Leaders Need to Join Climate Change Fight… (Forbes)
  • Commentary: …and Another Think Tanker Promotes Cars (Governing)

