Today’s Headlines
- Central Subway Will Open in Sept. or Oct. 2022? (SFChron)
- More on Muni’s Finances (SFBay)
- COVID-Omicron Could Disrupt Transportation (SFChron)
- Slew of New Housing Projects Coming to S.F. (SFChron)
- Oakland to Apply for Homeless Grant (SFChron)
- More on Golden Gate Bridge Singing (GlobalConstruction)
- Community Park in Fremont to Replace Car Dealership (EastBayTimes)
- What S.F.’s Downtown Retail Looks Like Now (SFChron)
- New Matrix Film no Love Letter to S.F. (SFGate)
- Commentary: Comparing Tenderloin to Times Square (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Business Leaders Need to Join Climate Change Fight… (Forbes)
- Commentary: …and Another Think Tanker Promotes Cars (Governing)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?