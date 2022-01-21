Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Service Still Impacted as COVID Cases Decline (SFBay)
  • Full S.F. to L.A. Plans for HSR Approved (Railway-TechRailwayAge)
  • More on Lower S.F. Speed Limits (SFNews)
  • Motorist Hits Reporter, Blame Falls on Everyone but Motorist (SFGate)
  • Is S.F.’s Car-Tow Warning System Invitation for Even More Illegal Parking? (ZDNet)
  • Taxis are Making a Come Back? (NextCity)
  • Profile of Assembly Candidate Thea Selby (SFChron)
  • Newsom Vows to Crack Down on Train Robberies (KTLA)
  • Exhibit on Chinese Railway Workers (MissionLocal)
  • Will Truckee Widen the “Mouse Hole”? (SFGate)
  • Letters: Do Toll Lanes Work? (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Merc News Wants Bullet Train Back on Ballot (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?