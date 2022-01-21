Today’s Headlines
- Muni Service Still Impacted as COVID Cases Decline (SFBay)
- Full S.F. to L.A. Plans for HSR Approved (Railway-Tech, RailwayAge)
- More on Lower S.F. Speed Limits (SFNews)
- Motorist Hits Reporter, Blame Falls on Everyone but Motorist (SFGate)
- Is S.F.’s Car-Tow Warning System Invitation for Even More Illegal Parking? (ZDNet)
- Taxis are Making a Come Back? (NextCity)
- Profile of Assembly Candidate Thea Selby (SFChron)
- Newsom Vows to Crack Down on Train Robberies (KTLA)
- Exhibit on Chinese Railway Workers (MissionLocal)
- Will Truckee Widen the “Mouse Hole”? (SFGate)
- Letters: Do Toll Lanes Work? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Merc News Wants Bullet Train Back on Ballot (MercNews)
