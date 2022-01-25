Today’s Headlines

  • Muni to Increase Chinatown Service (SFBay)
  • Golden Gate Transit Bus Operators Approve Strike (KPIX)
  • How Different Cities Respond to Homeless on Transit (TheCity)
  • Transit Worker Shortage and the State Economy (CalMatters)
  • SMART Expansion? Hearing on Future of 37 Corridor (CBSLocal)
  • More Condos for Market Street (Socketsite)
  • Are ADUs Affordable Housing? (48Hills)
  • Developer Sues Santa Clara for Allegedly Killing Affordable Housing (MercNews)
  • New Urban Village for West San Jose (MercNews)
  • Restoration Project on Albany/Berkeley Border (Berkeleyside)
  • Letters: Hey Neighbors, Stop Speeding (EastBayTimes)

