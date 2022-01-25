Today’s Headlines

Muni to Increase Chinatown Service (SFBay)

Golden Gate Transit Bus Operators Approve Strike (KPIX)

How Different Cities Respond to Homeless on Transit (TheCity)

Transit Worker Shortage and the State Economy (CalMatters)

SMART Expansion? Hearing on Future of 37 Corridor (CBSLocal)

More Condos for Market Street (Socketsite)

Are ADUs Affordable Housing? (48Hills)

Developer Sues Santa Clara for Allegedly Killing Affordable Housing (MercNews)

New Urban Village for West San Jose (MercNews)

Restoration Project on Albany/Berkeley Border (Berkeleyside)

Letters: Hey Neighbors, Stop Speeding (EastBayTimes)

