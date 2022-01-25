Today’s Headlines
- Muni to Increase Chinatown Service (SFBay)
- Golden Gate Transit Bus Operators Approve Strike (KPIX)
- How Different Cities Respond to Homeless on Transit (TheCity)
- Transit Worker Shortage and the State Economy (CalMatters)
- SMART Expansion? Hearing on Future of 37 Corridor (CBSLocal)
- More Condos for Market Street (Socketsite)
- Are ADUs Affordable Housing? (48Hills)
- Developer Sues Santa Clara for Allegedly Killing Affordable Housing (MercNews)
- New Urban Village for West San Jose (MercNews)
- Restoration Project on Albany/Berkeley Border (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Hey Neighbors, Stop Speeding (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?