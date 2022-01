Today’s Headlines

Testing of Van Ness BRT (MassTransit)

MTC to Pay $19 Million to SamTrans (DailyJournal)

Major Transit Projects Getting Completed (AllWork)

SMART Allots Funds for Temp Freight Operator (MarinIJ)

S.F. Must Plan for 80,000 Homes (SFGate)

Supes Kill Mayor Breed’s Housing Bill (SFChron)

Changes in Rent Indicate Future Commute/Work from Home? (SFChron)

Berkeley Finds Excuse to Limit In-Law Units (Berkeleyside)

Encampments Cleared Out Near Concord BART (EastBayTimes)

Limits on ‘Monster Homes’ in San Francisco (SFGate, SFBay, KRON4)

Bayview’s K.C. Jones Playground Reopens (Hoodline)

Other Cities Still Building Double Decker Highways (CNNBusiness)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

