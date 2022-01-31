This Week: Bicycle Ambassador, Golden Gate, Pay for Parking
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Bicycle Ambassador Training. Come to the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s online training to learn how to sign up new members. This will prepare you to volunteer at races, festivals, Service Stations and other events. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Golden Gate Avenue Slow Street Open House. Join SFMTA for a presentation. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Paying for Parking. California’s “cash-out” law requires certain employers to give employees the option to receive money in lieu of a parking space. Join SPUR to hear how Santa Monica and Washington D.C deliver on this policy and how their experiences can apply in the Bay Area. Thursday, Feb. 3, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. The club is reading the fifth issue of Cyclista Zine: EmboDIY Disruption. The fifth issue shares essays, visual art, photography, thoughts, poetry, rants, stories, how-to’s, and doodles all related to themes of ‘emboDIY disruption’ in cycling. Thursday, Feb. 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike SF Coffee Club. This is the place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Feb. 4, 8-9 a.m., Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez St., S.F.
- Sunday Bike the Vote. This election the SF Bicycle Coalition Board of Directors is endorsing Matt Haney to become the next California Assembly member for District 17. Sign up to volunteer here. Sunday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Washington Square Park, Powell Street & Union Street, S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.