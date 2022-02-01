Today’s Headlines

How to Reduce San Francisco Traffic Deaths (SFExaminer)

Transit and Disability Rights Activist Dies (BeyondChron)

Caltrain Installs Last Electric Pole Foundation (MassTransit)

Black History Art at Muni Stops (SFGate)

Oakland Poised to Recognize Oscar Grant Day (SFChron)

S.F. has 40,000 Empty Homes? (SFChron)

Understanding S.F. Homelessness (SFExaminer)

Development on Alameda (SFChron)

San Jose to Vote on Billboards (SFGate)

Letters: Car Ads and Reckless Driving (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: How Mayor Breed Can Fight NIMBYs (SFChron)

Commentary: Learning from Past Climate Disasters (EastBayTimes)

