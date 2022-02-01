Today’s Headlines

  • How to Reduce San Francisco Traffic Deaths (SFExaminer)
  • Transit and Disability Rights Activist Dies (BeyondChron)
  • Caltrain Installs Last Electric Pole Foundation (MassTransit)
  • Black History Art at Muni Stops (SFGate)
  • Oakland Poised to Recognize Oscar Grant Day (SFChron)
  • S.F. has 40,000 Empty Homes? (SFChron)
  • Understanding S.F. Homelessness (SFExaminer)
  • Development on Alameda (SFChron)
  • San Jose to Vote on Billboards (SFGate)
  • Letters: Car Ads and Reckless Driving (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: How Mayor Breed Can Fight NIMBYs (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Learning from Past Climate Disasters (EastBayTimes)

