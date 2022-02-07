This Week: Transportation Funding, Build Back Better, Volunteer Night
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Priorities for Transportation Funding. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) is responsible for distributing a significant portion of the state’s transportation funding. Join SPUR to learn how funding decisions are made. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Build Back Better in the Bay Area. Join SPUR to learn about why this legislation is important for the Bay Area, and how it could be used to help build a more equitable Bay Area. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Volunteer Night. Stop by the SFBC and help work on group office tasks. Dinner is provided. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 5-8 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market, S.F.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation about how to get started biking in the Bay Area. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Creating Streets for People in the Tenderloin. The Tenderloin has the highest number of incidents of traffic violence in the city. Join SPUR and hear what can be done to improve safety. Thursday, Feb. 10, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike SF Coffee Club. Find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Feb. 11, 7:15-8:45 a.m., McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan St, S.F.
- Saturday Biking in Wet Weather. Join Bike East Bay for this workshop, taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Saturday, Feb 12, 11 a.m.-12: p.m. Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittman Branch, 1901 Russell St., Berkeley
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.