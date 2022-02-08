Today’s Headlines
- How Omicron Hurt Muni (SFChron)
- How Omicron Hurt BART (EastBayTimes)
- More on Law to Streamline Transit, Bike Lane Construction (SFChron)
- Tiburon’s Expanded Ferry Service (MarinIJ)
- Q&A With S.F. Transit Riders’ Thea Selby (SFPublicPress)
- Tenderloin’s Lack of Open Space (SFExaminer)
- Rats Infest S.F. Playground (SFGate, Hoodline)
- Sorry, Can’t Use Mountain Lions to Avoid Building Housing (SFChron)
- Howard Terminal Key to Nation’s Supply Chain Issue (SFGate)
- When San Francisco Streetcars were Segregated (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: S.F. Can Become a Model for Climate Goals (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Cities Attempt to Thwart Housing Laws (EastBayTimes)
