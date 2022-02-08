Today’s Headlines

How Omicron Hurt Muni (SFChron)

How Omicron Hurt BART (EastBayTimes)

More on Law to Streamline Transit, Bike Lane Construction (SFChron)

Tiburon’s Expanded Ferry Service (MarinIJ)

Q&A With S.F. Transit Riders’ Thea Selby (SFPublicPress)

Tenderloin’s Lack of Open Space (SFExaminer)

Rats Infest S.F. Playground (SFGate, Hoodline)

Sorry, Can’t Use Mountain Lions to Avoid Building Housing (SFChron)

Howard Terminal Key to Nation’s Supply Chain Issue (SFGate)

When San Francisco Streetcars were Segregated (SFExaminer)

Commentary: S.F. Can Become a Model for Climate Goals (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Cities Attempt to Thwart Housing Laws (EastBayTimes)

