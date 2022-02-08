Today’s Headlines

  • How Omicron Hurt Muni (SFChron)
  • How Omicron Hurt BART (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Law to Streamline Transit, Bike Lane Construction (SFChron)
  • Tiburon’s Expanded Ferry Service (MarinIJ)
  • Q&A With S.F. Transit Riders’ Thea Selby (SFPublicPress)
  • Tenderloin’s Lack of Open Space (SFExaminer)
  • Rats Infest S.F. Playground (SFGateHoodline)
  • Sorry, Can’t Use Mountain Lions to Avoid Building Housing (SFChron)
  • Howard Terminal Key to Nation’s Supply Chain Issue (SFGate)
  • When San Francisco Streetcars were Segregated (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: S.F. Can Become a Model for Climate Goals (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Cities Attempt to Thwart Housing Laws (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?