Today’s Headlines

Mask Mandate Will Continue on Transit (SFChron)

Review of BART Bathroom (SFGate)

High-Speed Rail Costs Climb (EastBayTimes)

Mapping S.F.’s Crosswalks (SFChron)

Food Fight Over Great Walkway (SFChron)

IKEA Starts Construction on Mid-Market Mall (SFChron)

More on Vacant Home Tax (SFChron)

25-Story High-rise for Berkeley? (Berkeleyside)

Woodside NIMBYs Admit it Wasn’t About Mountain Lions (SFGate)

Jack London’s Historic Produce Market (Berkeleyside)

Pod People Invent Small Trains Again (CBSLocal)

Vets Get Free Entrance to Bay Area Park Attractions (SFExaminer)

