Today’s Headlines

Rally for J.F.K. Promenade (SFChron)

Pedestrian Deaths Continue to Surge (SFGate)

Marin Outlier in Highway Deaths (MarinIJ)

Van Ness Project Nears Completion (CBSLocal)

Will More Bus Lanes Solve Traffic? (NYTimes)

More on BART’s Financial Outlook (Governing)

BART Love Story (Citylab)

Redwood Ferry Terminal Chugs Along (DailyJournal)

Can S.F. Run it’s Own Bikeshare? (48Hills)

More on Congestion Pricing (ABC7)

How the Golden Gate Bridge is Painted (SFGate)

Clean Transport Equity Grants (ENS)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?