Today’s Headlines
- Rally for J.F.K. Promenade (SFChron)
- Pedestrian Deaths Continue to Surge (SFGate)
- Marin Outlier in Highway Deaths (MarinIJ)
- Van Ness Project Nears Completion (CBSLocal)
- Will More Bus Lanes Solve Traffic? (NYTimes)
- More on BART’s Financial Outlook (Governing)
- BART Love Story (Citylab)
- Redwood Ferry Terminal Chugs Along (DailyJournal)
- Can S.F. Run it’s Own Bikeshare? (48Hills)
- More on Congestion Pricing (ABC7)
- How the Golden Gate Bridge is Painted (SFGate)
- Clean Transport Equity Grants (ENS)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?