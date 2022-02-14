Today’s Headlines

  • Rally for J.F.K. Promenade (SFChron)
  • Pedestrian Deaths Continue to Surge (SFGate)
  • Marin Outlier in Highway Deaths (MarinIJ)
  • Van Ness Project Nears Completion (CBSLocal)
  • Will More Bus Lanes Solve Traffic? (NYTimes)
  • More on BART’s Financial Outlook (Governing)
  • BART Love Story (Citylab)
  • Redwood Ferry Terminal Chugs Along (DailyJournal)
  • Can S.F. Run it’s Own Bikeshare? (48Hills)
  • More on Congestion Pricing (ABC7)
  • How the Golden Gate Bridge is Painted (SFGate)
  • Clean Transport Equity Grants (ENS)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

