Today’s Headlines
- OakDOT’s Ryan Russo Resigning (Oaklandside)
- Muni Bond Will be on Ballot (RailwayAge)
- Masks Still Required on Public Transit, Where to Wear (SFChron, SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- More on Streamlining Transit Projects (Planetizen)
- Rising Sea Level Floods Streets (FastCo)
- More on J.F.K. Promenade, Great Walkway Legal Ruling (SFExaminer)
- Haney, Campos Head to Runoff (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Silicon Valley’s Huge Wealth Gap (SFChron)
- Remembering San Francisco’s Sky Tram (BoldItalic)
- Commentary: Coffee Truck on Great Walkway Controversy (SFChron)
- Commentary: What Low Turnout Says About Election (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Clean Energy Shouldn’t Just be for Rich People (EastBayTimes)
