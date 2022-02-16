Today’s Headlines

  • OakDOT’s Ryan Russo Resigning (Oaklandside)
  • Muni Bond Will be on Ballot (RailwayAge)
  • Masks Still Required on Public Transit, Where to Wear (SFChron, SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Streamlining Transit Projects (Planetizen)
  • Rising Sea Level Floods Streets (FastCo)
  • More on J.F.K. Promenade, Great Walkway Legal Ruling (SFExaminer)
  • Haney, Campos Head to Runoff (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Silicon Valley’s Huge Wealth Gap (SFChron)
  • Remembering San Francisco’s Sky Tram (BoldItalic)
  • Commentary: Coffee Truck on Great Walkway Controversy (SFChron)
  • Commentary: What Low Turnout Says About Election (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Clean Energy Shouldn’t Just be for Rich People (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

