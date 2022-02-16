Today’s Headlines

OakDOT’s Ryan Russo Resigning (Oaklandside)

Muni Bond Will be on Ballot (RailwayAge)

Masks Still Required on Public Transit, Where to Wear (SFChron, SFGate, EastBayTimes)

More on Streamlining Transit Projects (Planetizen)

Rising Sea Level Floods Streets (FastCo)

More on J.F.K. Promenade, Great Walkway Legal Ruling (SFExaminer)

Haney, Campos Head to Runoff (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Silicon Valley’s Huge Wealth Gap (SFChron)

Remembering San Francisco’s Sky Tram (BoldItalic)

Commentary: Coffee Truck on Great Walkway Controversy (SFChron)

Commentary: What Low Turnout Says About Election (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Clean Energy Shouldn’t Just be for Rich People (EastBayTimes)

