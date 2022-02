Today’s Headlines

BART Increases Hours (DailyCal)

Will Riders Return to BART? (MercNews)

Biden Taps S.F. Transit Leader (SFExaminer)

Oakland Tests ‘Universal Basic Mobility’ (Oaklandside)

Breakdown/Update on High Speed Rail Picture (RailwayAge)

Hybrid Work Model Taking Shape (SFExaminer)

Berkeley vs. UC Housing Fight (SFChron)

Contra Costa Road Named After Man Who Scalped Native Americans (EastBayTimes)

Hayes Valley Parcel Used for Outdoor Movies (SFExaminer)

The History of Standard Oil in California (SFGate)

Letters: Desperate Pedestrian Wears Reflective Vest, Holds Stop Sign (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Build Taller to Solve Housing (SFExaminer)

