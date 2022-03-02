Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA’s Mobile Van to Sell Transit Passes (MassTransit)
- Treasure Island Ferry Launches (KTVU)
- More on Seamless Transit Bill (Governing)
- BART Reopens South Hayward Station (EastBayTimes)
- Rendering of Fruitvale BART Housing Project (Hoodline)
- Can New Housing Revive Mid Market? (SFChron)
- More on Protecting the J.F.K. Promenade Rally (SFBay, KTVU)
- Self-Driving Cars Now Collect Fares (SFExaminer)
- Oil Companies Sue Over Biden’s Electric Car Push (Bloomberg)
- Bernal Rock Painted to Support Ukraine (SFGate)
- How Abraham Lincoln’s Railroad Vision Shaped California (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?