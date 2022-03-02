Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA’s Mobile Van to Sell Transit Passes (MassTransit)
  • Treasure Island Ferry Launches (KTVU)
  • More on Seamless Transit Bill (Governing)
  • BART Reopens South Hayward Station (EastBayTimes)
  • Rendering of Fruitvale BART Housing Project (Hoodline)
  • Can New Housing Revive Mid Market? (SFChron)
  • More on Protecting the J.F.K. Promenade Rally (SFBayKTVU)
  • Self-Driving Cars Now Collect Fares (SFExaminer)
  • Oil Companies Sue Over Biden’s Electric Car Push (Bloomberg)
  • Bernal Rock Painted to Support Ukraine (SFGate)
  • How Abraham Lincoln’s Railroad Vision Shaped California (SFChron)

