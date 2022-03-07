Today’s Headlines

  • How BART Never Reached Marin (Substack)
  • Caltrans’s Cheap Bay Bridge Shuttle (MercNews)
  • Commuter Railroads Face Murky Future (WSJ)
  • More on Federal Boost to Public Transit (WGNTV)
  • Santa Cruz Approves Transportation Plan (MassTransit)
  • More on Future of S.F. Bikeshare System (Plantizen)
  • More on SFMTA Promising Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia Again (MissionLocal)
  • Will End of Single Family Zoning Lead to Tear Downs? (48Hills)
  • Making the Bay Trail a Reality (SFChron)
  • More on Slow Lake Street Fight (SFRichmondReview)
  • Bay Area Lags in Returning to Office (SFChron)

