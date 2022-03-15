Today’s Headlines
- BART Ridership Hits a Post-Pandemic High (SFChron)
- What’s Up with BART’s Red Line? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- When Can You DeMask on Transit? (SFGate)
- Berkeley BART Set to Have Much Less Parking (Berkeleyside)
- More on Gas Prices Driving People Back to Transit (KPIX5)
- What People are Doing with Old BART Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- S.F. Residents Say Drivers Keep Speeding, Blowing Stop Signs (SFGate)
- Scooter Crashes Up (MissionLocal)
- Why is it so Hard to Fix Oakland Pavement? (Oaklandside)
- Traffic Returns to Bay Area Highways (PaloAlto)
- Letters: Essential Workers Can’t Afford Gas (SFChron)
