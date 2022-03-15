Today’s Headlines

  • BART Ridership Hits a Post-Pandemic High (SFChron)
  • What’s Up with BART’s Red Line? (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • When Can You DeMask on Transit? (SFGate)
  • Berkeley BART Set to Have Much Less Parking (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Gas Prices Driving People Back to Transit (KPIX5)
  • What People are Doing with Old BART Cars (SFChronSFExaminerEastBayTimes)
  • S.F. Residents Say Drivers Keep Speeding, Blowing Stop Signs (SFGate)
  • Scooter Crashes Up (MissionLocal)
  • Why is it so Hard to Fix Oakland Pavement? (Oaklandside)
  • Traffic Returns to Bay Area Highways (PaloAlto)
  • Letters: Essential Workers Can’t Afford Gas (SFChron)

