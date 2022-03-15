Today’s Headlines

BART Ridership Hits a Post-Pandemic High (SFChron)

What’s Up with BART’s Red Line? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

When Can You DeMask on Transit? (SFGate)

Berkeley BART Set to Have Much Less Parking (Berkeleyside)

More on Gas Prices Driving People Back to Transit (KPIX5)

What People are Doing with Old BART Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

S.F. Residents Say Drivers Keep Speeding, Blowing Stop Signs (SFGate)

Scooter Crashes Up (MissionLocal)

Why is it so Hard to Fix Oakland Pavement? (Oaklandside)

Traffic Returns to Bay Area Highways (PaloAlto)

Letters: Essential Workers Can’t Afford Gas (SFChron)

