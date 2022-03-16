Today’s Headlines

Mayor Moves to Make J.F.K. Promenade Permanent (SFChron, KRON4)

More on D.C. Rescue Cash for Transit Operations (SmartCities)

BART Trains Halted on Dublin-Pleasanton Line (SFGate)

Federal Money for Bay Area Projects (SFBay)

What’s at Stake for Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)

Parklets Won’t be Fined until 2023 (SFChron)

Marin Neighbors Object to Safety for Cyclists on Point San Pedro (MarinIJ)

Final Destruction of Railroad with Humboldt ‘RailTrail’ Project (SFChron)

When GG Bridge Suicide Barrier May be Completed (SFChron)

Commentary: Gas Prices Still Don’t Reflect Cost to Others (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Pretend Florida’s Low Speed Diesel Train is High Speed Rail (Catalyst)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?