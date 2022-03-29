This Week: Parking, SFBC Board, S.B. 288
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! More on the Bay Area Parking Census. The Mineta Transportation Institute, in partnership with SPUR and researchers at Arizona State University, recently created a parking census of the Bay Area: there are 15 million spaces spread across the region’s nine counties. Join this talk to learn about the data and how to access and use it. Tuesday/today, March 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday/tonight, March 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Thursday Eliminating Barriers to Common-Sense Transportation Projects. Senate Bill 288 extends exemptions of walk, bike, and transit projects from “environmental” review. Come hear a SPUR panel discuss how it works. Thursday, March 31, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Litter Cleanup Ride – Cottle to Cottonwood. Join SVBC and Hellyer County Park to keep Cottonwood Lake free and clear of litter on its shores. Saturday, April 2, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Martial Cottle Park Visitor Center, 5283 Snell Avenue, San Jose.
- Sunday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is the third in the Smart City Cycling sequence, and Smart City Cycling 2: Maneuvering is a prerequisite. Sunday, April 3, 12-2 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.