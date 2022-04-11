This Week: Volunteer Night, Bike Theft, State Transit
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday S.F. Bicycle Coalition Volunteer Night. Come help the SFBC with office tasks. Dinner is provided. There’s ample indoor bike parking, so don’t forget to bring your bike into the office. Tuesday, April 12, 5-8 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft with Bike East Bay. Tuesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bolstering State Leadership on Regional Transit. Join SPUR and a panel of transit leaders to discuss how Caltrans can help with roadway changes and support improved bus speed and reliability. Wed., April 13, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Shaping Downtown San Jose. Join a SPUR panel to discuss the future of downtown San Jose. Thursday, April 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In person at 16 N. 3rd Street San José, or Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday San Leandro Bancroft Avenue Bike Tour Bancroft Ave. The City of San Leandro is engaged in a planning process for biking and walking improvements on Bancroft Avenue and Williams Street, and wants to hear from you. Join Bike East Bay for a tour of Bancroft to learn about the project. Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Starts at San Leandro BART station (meet on east side), 1401 San Leandro Blvd.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.