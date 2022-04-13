Today’s Headlines
- Transit Agencies on High Alert (CBSLocal, EastBayTimes, Newsweek)
- No Known Threat to S.F. Transit, says SFPD (KRON4)
- Mask Mandates on Transit Set to Expire (Bloomberg)
- More on Caltrain Completing South S.F. Station Upgrades (ProgressiveRailroading)
- More on Money for BART (KRON4)
- More on Making Drivers Pay to Store Private Cars at Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)
- Street Art Coming to Mission Bay (Hoodline)
- 129-Year-Old Cable Car Returns (NBCBayArea)
- Thoughts on the Autonomous Car Police Traffic Stop (SFChron)
- Commentary: Has S.F. Lost Spot as Tech Capitol? (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: A’s Ballpark Won’t Limit Port Expansion (EastBayTimes)
