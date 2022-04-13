Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies on High Alert (CBSLocal, EastBayTimes, Newsweek)

No Known Threat to S.F. Transit, says SFPD (KRON4)

Mask Mandates on Transit Set to Expire (Bloomberg)

More on Caltrain Completing South S.F. Station Upgrades (ProgressiveRailroading)

More on Money for BART (KRON4)

More on Making Drivers Pay to Store Private Cars at Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)

Street Art Coming to Mission Bay (Hoodline)

129-Year-Old Cable Car Returns (NBCBayArea)

Thoughts on the Autonomous Car Police Traffic Stop (SFChron)

Commentary: Has S.F. Lost Spot as Tech Capitol? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: A’s Ballpark Won’t Limit Port Expansion (EastBayTimes)

