Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Agencies on High Alert (CBSLocal, EastBayTimes, Newsweek)
  • No Known Threat to S.F. Transit, says SFPD (KRON4)
  • Mask Mandates on Transit Set to Expire (Bloomberg)
  • More on Caltrain Completing South S.F. Station Upgrades (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • More on Money for BART (KRON4)
  • More on Making Drivers Pay to Store Private Cars at Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)
  • Street Art Coming to Mission Bay (Hoodline)
  • 129-Year-Old Cable Car Returns (NBCBayArea)
  • Thoughts on the Autonomous Car Police Traffic Stop (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Has S.F. Lost Spot as Tech Capitol? (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: A’s Ballpark Won’t Limit Port Expansion (EastBayTimes)

