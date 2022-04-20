Today’s Headlines

BART Will No Longer Enforce Mask Rules (SFChron, SFGate)

Muni, Caltrain Still Enforcing Masks (SFChron, KRON4)

Express Buses Return to Service (SFBay)

BART to Delay West Oakland Housing Project (SFChron)

Combining Caltrain and Ride Hail? (MassTransit)

More People Driving Thanks to Pandemic (SFExaminer)

Great Walkway Covered in Sand (SFGate)

Car-Centric Streets are Inequitable (USNews)

Google to Triple Real Estate Spending (SFChron)

Matt Haney Wins Assembly Race (SFChron)

Controversy over Chinatown Bridge (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Is BART Blocking Inspector General? (MercNews)

