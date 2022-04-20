Today’s Headlines

  • BART Will No Longer Enforce Mask Rules (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Muni, Caltrain Still Enforcing Masks (SFChron, KRON4)
  • Express Buses Return to Service (SFBay)
  • BART to Delay West Oakland Housing Project (SFChron)
  • Combining Caltrain and Ride Hail? (MassTransit)
  • More People Driving Thanks to Pandemic (SFExaminer)
  • Great Walkway Covered in Sand (SFGate)
  • Car-Centric Streets are Inequitable (USNews)
  • Google to Triple Real Estate Spending (SFChron)
  • Matt Haney Wins Assembly Race (SFChron)
  • Controversy over Chinatown Bridge (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Is BART Blocking Inspector General? (MercNews)

