Today’s Headlines
- BART Will No Longer Enforce Mask Rules (SFChron, SFGate)
- Muni, Caltrain Still Enforcing Masks (SFChron, KRON4)
- Express Buses Return to Service (SFBay)
- BART to Delay West Oakland Housing Project (SFChron)
- Combining Caltrain and Ride Hail? (MassTransit)
- More People Driving Thanks to Pandemic (SFExaminer)
- Great Walkway Covered in Sand (SFGate)
- Car-Centric Streets are Inequitable (USNews)
- Google to Triple Real Estate Spending (SFChron)
- Matt Haney Wins Assembly Race (SFChron)
- Controversy over Chinatown Bridge (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Is BART Blocking Inspector General? (MercNews)
