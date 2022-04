Today’s Headlines

Van Ness Buses Show Big Improvements (SFChron, SFExaminer)

BART is Only Transit Agency to Reinstate Masks (SFGate, Axios)

Merging Sacramento Transit Services, and What it Says to Other Regions (NextCity)

90 More Miles of High-Speed Rail Approved (SFChron)

California Budget Surplus Hits $68 Billion (MarinIJ)

Palo Alto Debates Rail Crossings (MountainViewVoice)

Najari Smith is a Bike Champion (RichmondStandard)

Fire on City Neglected Pedestrian and Bike Path in Oakland (EastBayTimes)

S.F.’s Housing Report (SFChron)

S.F. Fourplex Housing Debate (SFExaminer, 48Hills)

Final Map of New S.F. Districts (SFChron)

