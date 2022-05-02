This Week: SPUR Social, Smart City Cycling, Ballots and Brews
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SPUR Member Happy Hour (in Person!). Share conversation and a drink in person! SPUR invites you to this informal happy hour, exclusively for members. Tuesday, May 3, 5:30-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Tuesday, May 3, 5:30-7 p.m. Park Branch Library, 1833 Page Street, S.F. Register here.
- Thursday Ballots and Brews. On June 7, residents across the Bay Area will head to the voting booth. Hear SPUR experts explain what’s on the ballot and give their recommendations. Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. The club is reading Epic Bike Rides of the World from Lonely Planet. Join them to discuss. Thursday, May 5, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Coffee Club. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for bike talk and coffee. For women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, May 6, 8-9 a.m. La Boulangerie, 500 Hayes Street, S.F.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling: Maneuvering. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Saturday, May 7, 1-3 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride 2022: Pleasant Hill BART to Davis. Join Bike East Bay for this 76 mile ride with 1,900 feet of climbing. Take Amtrak back. Saturday, May 7. 9-5 p.m. 1365 Treat Blvd., Pleasant Hill BART Station, Walnut Creek.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.