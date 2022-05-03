Today’s Headlines

  • Wind-Blown Sand Moots Great Highway/Walkway Debate (SFChron)
  • More on Muni Fares (KTVU)
  • Repair Costs for Stern Grove Rise (SFChron)
  • Bike to Wherever Days (ContraCostaHerald)
  • Berkeley Police to do Some Double-Parking Enforcement (Berkeleyside)
  • Dry Spell in Housing Applications? (SFChron)
  • Letters: Keeping Cyclists Alive is Inconvenient (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Targeted Traffic Enforcement Doesn’t Work (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Cars are Now Banned from Golden Gate Park? (SFChron1, SFChron2)
  • Commentary: Berkeley Marina Plan Threatens Cesar Chavez Park? (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Renewable Gas/’Natural’ Gas is a Sham (SFExaminer)

