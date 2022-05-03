Today’s Headlines

Wind-Blown Sand Moots Great Highway/Walkway Debate (SFChron)

More on Muni Fares (KTVU)

Repair Costs for Stern Grove Rise (SFChron)

Bike to Wherever Days (ContraCostaHerald)

Berkeley Police to do Some Double-Parking Enforcement (Berkeleyside)

Dry Spell in Housing Applications? (SFChron)

Letters: Keeping Cyclists Alive is Inconvenient (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Targeted Traffic Enforcement Doesn’t Work (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Cars are Now Banned from Golden Gate Park? (SFChron1, SFChron2)

Commentary: Berkeley Marina Plan Threatens Cesar Chavez Park? (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Renewable Gas/’Natural’ Gas is a Sham (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?