Bay Area Connection to HSR Ready to Break Ground (SFExaminer, ConstructionReview)

DC Transit Ridership Coming up, Along with NYC and SF (DCist)

VTA Approves First Contract for BART Extension (CBSLocal)

More on Construction of 16th Street Muni Project (NBCBayArea)

Update on 101 Widening (DailyJournal)

Bus/HOV Lanes on Crossover (SFRichmondReview)

Bay Area Has Worst Commute in California (SFGate)

S.F. Chron Endorsements, Including Muni Bond (SFChron)

Photo Book of San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: Haney Again on Transportation, Other Issues (SFChron)

Commentary: Golden Gate Bridge Seismic Upgrades Should be Included in Infra Spending (PressDemocrat)

